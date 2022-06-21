Addison Capital Co Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

