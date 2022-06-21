Arden Trust Co Purchases 1,209 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of DOCU opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.