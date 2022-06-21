Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.09. The firm has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

