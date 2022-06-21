Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,290,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,419,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.