Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

