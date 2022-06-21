UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,175,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,956,925. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UNH opened at $452.06 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

