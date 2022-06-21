Norway Savings Bank Has $153,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

