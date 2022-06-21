American National Bank Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 290,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 42,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 37,709 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 35,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

