Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Decreased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 85,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

