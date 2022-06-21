Addison Capital Co Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Addison Capital Co cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of PM opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

