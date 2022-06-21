Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,077,318 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,287,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,077,318 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $341,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 149,395 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

