TRH Financial LLC Purchases 90,987 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1,035.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,987 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

