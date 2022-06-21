Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.50 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

