AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 149,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

T stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

