Apella Capital LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.