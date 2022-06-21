Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

