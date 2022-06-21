Norway Savings Bank Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

