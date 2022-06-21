Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.73.

Shares of PG opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.68. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

