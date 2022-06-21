Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.