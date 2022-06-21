UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,956,925 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $452.06 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

