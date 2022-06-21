Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $719,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,314.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,603.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

