Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG stock opened at $2,157.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,321.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,609.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.