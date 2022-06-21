Beacon Financial Group Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,471,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,314.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2,603.59.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

