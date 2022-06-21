The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

NYSE:PG opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

