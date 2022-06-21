Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,314.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,603.59. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.