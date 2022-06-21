Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 5,726 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 26,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 182,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 93,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 48,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

