Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. US Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 134,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 779,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 53,446 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

