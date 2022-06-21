Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,098 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.