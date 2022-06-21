Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,605 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $818,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

META opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

