The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

