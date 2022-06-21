U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

