New Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,571 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

