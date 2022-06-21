Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,235 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.