Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,170 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $136.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

