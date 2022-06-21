IMS Capital Management Buys 1,617 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $270.73 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.73 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.