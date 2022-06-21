Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,255 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.09. The company has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

