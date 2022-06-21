Israel Discount Bank of New York Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $397 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.95. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

