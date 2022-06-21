Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

USB stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

