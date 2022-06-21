DNB Asset Management AS Has $65.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $65,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $269.73 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

