Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

