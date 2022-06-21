Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,969,000 after purchasing an additional 646,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $223,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

