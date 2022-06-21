Arden Trust Co Acquires 704 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Entergy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $333,644.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,828 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETR stock opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.