Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

