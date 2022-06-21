Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 32.7% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.