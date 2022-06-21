Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $608.88 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $801.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $905.25.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

