PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,882 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $869,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.
PEP opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
