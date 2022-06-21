Swarthmore Group Inc. Buys 29,815 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,815 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

