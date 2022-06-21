Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.93.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $632.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $686.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $724.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

