Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $783,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

