Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

